Home / India News / AI, deepfakes real challenges before election commission: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

AI, deepfakes real challenges before election commission: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CEC Kumar added that a few days ago, photos of several voters were used in media without their permission to claim vote theft during elections

Gyanesh Kumar

"The Election Commission will try its best to tackle such challenges, but it can only operate within the framework of the law," the chief election commissioner said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said artificial intelligence and deepfakes pose a real challenge for the poll panel, which will try its best to tackle them within the framework of law.

He also indicated that machine-readable electoral rolls could result in breach of voters' privacy.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfakes are indeed real challenges for us. Just yesterday, an X handle had shared an AI-generated video that was far from truth."  "The Election Commission will try its best to tackle such challenges, but it can only operate within the framework of the law," the chief election commissioner said.

 

On the opposition demand for machine-readable electoral rolls, Kumar said the Supreme Court has already given a judgment in this regard in 2019.

"The Supreme Court has already said in 2019 that it can result in a breach of voters' privacy," he said.

Kumar added that a few days ago, photos of several voters were used in media without their permission to claim vote theft during elections.

"Should the Election Commission share CCTV videos of voters, including mothers and sisters? Only those who are in the electoral roll can vote to elect their representative. In the Lok Sabha election process, more than one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth level agents, and more than 20 lakh booth level officers work. In such a scenario, is there any scope of vote theft?" Kumar asked.

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

