Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Aiming to enhance efficiency, CCI proposes changes to recruitment rules

Aiming to enhance efficiency, CCI proposes changes to recruitment rules

These modifications are a vital step towards improving the CCI's effectiveness, given its enlarged mandate

Photo: PTI

The initiative will attract dynamic young professionals, providing a strong foundation for the CCI's workforce. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India has proposed changes to the recruitment rules, aiming to support the regulator's professional and administrative capacities in light of its growing obligations.
These modifications are a vital step towards improving the CCI's effectiveness, given its enlarged mandate.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The draft amendments pertain to the CCI (Salary, Allowances, Other Terms and Conditions of Service of the Secretary and Officers and Other Employees of the Commission and the number of such Officers and Other Employees) rules.
These changes necessitate the recruitment of additional officers at the feeder level to ensure efficient and timely bound manner.
In a consultation paper released by CCI, the regulator proposed "introduction of direct recruitment at level-10 and level-8 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) for professional and administrative stream officers, respectively".
"For IT stream, it is proposed to have direct recruitment at Level-10 of 7th CPC", it added.

More From This Section

Vishwajit Rane

Goa sets up task force committee for safety of medical professionals

PremiumThailand

With visa-free norm ending soon, Indian tourists to Thailand surge

Prataprao Jadhav, AYUSH Minister

Special medical stores to be opened in tehsils for AYUSH medicines: Jadhav

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

News updates: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-president, Captain Gopichand Thotakura, India's first citizen space tourist

India's first civilian space tourist Thotakura meets Vice-President Dhankar

The initiative will attract dynamic young professionals, providing a strong foundation for the CCI's workforce.
The competition watchdog also proposed that direct recruitment will be limited to entry-level posts across both professional and administrative streams in the normal course, in line with other sectoral regulators.
"The ratio of direct recruitment and deputation is proposed as 9:1 for entry level posts. In all other cadres where number of posts is 3 or more, the proposed ratio is 2:1 for promotion and deputation," CCI said in a consultation paper.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has invited stakeholders to submit their comments on the draft recruitment rules by September 23.
The workload of the commission has grown over time, making a more organised and effective hiring procedure necessary to guarantee that it can carry out its purpose.
Currently, the CCI is assisted by officers from professional and administrative streams, with professionals drawn from the fields of law, economics, and financial analysis.
The existing recruitment rules, notified in 2009, sanctioned 90 posts in the professional stream, excluding the secretary. However, the number was reduced to 88 following a restructuring exercise in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

apple, apple logo

CCI seeks Apple's reply on alleged violation of competition norms

Disney, Reliance

CCI sends antitrust queries to Reliance, Disney for $8.5 bn merger: Report

apple, apple logo

CCI antitrust probe finds Apple abused position in apps market: Report

Mitsubishi Corp

Mitsubishi Corp gets CCI's approval to acquire stakes in two TVS group cos

gavel law cases

CCI proposes amendments to general rules, seeks feedback from stakeholders

Topics : CCI Competition Commission of India Recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon