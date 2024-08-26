Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Special medical stores to be opened in tehsils for AYUSH medicines: Jadhav

Special medical stores to be opened in tehsils for AYUSH medicines: Jadhav

The Union AYUSH Minister also said the government is mulling on ways to ensure Ayurvedic medicines based on traditional knowledge get due recognition

Prataprao Jadhav, AYUSH Minister

Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Monday said special medical stores will be opened in every tehsil of the country to ensure adequate availability of AYUSH medicines.
The Union AYUSH Minister also said the government is mulling on ways to ensure Ayurvedic medicines based on traditional knowledge get due recognition.

"The traditional knowledge of Ayurveda has been passed on from generation to generation. There are very good medicines in Ayurveda, but they have no recognition. We are wondering how these drugs can be recognised," he told PTI here.

"Only a few AYUSH medicines are available in common medical stores, due to which patients and doctors prescribing these medicines face problems.

The government wants to ensure AYUSH drugs come into the market in abundance after research. These medicines should be available everywhere. For this, we are trying to open at least one special medical store of AYUSH medicines in every tehsil of the country," he said.

AYUSH hospitals are also being opened at the tehsil level, said the minister, who also visited medical institutes in Indore, Dewas and Ujjain and reviewed facilities there.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vaccine

Pan India rollout of U-WIN to track routine vaccinations likely by Aug end

AIAPGET 2024

AIAPGET 2024: Admit Card released at exam.nta.ac.in, details inside

ayushman bharat

Over 52% urban Indians availed of Ayush benefits, says Mospi survey

UKG, Ultimate Kronos Group

UKG names Jennifer Morgan as new CEO, Nitin Chandel to lead India business

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

News updates: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers

Topics : AYUSH Ayush Ministry Medicines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon