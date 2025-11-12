Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Air India Express flight receives bomb threat, lands safely in Varanasi

Air India Express flight receives bomb threat, lands safely in Varanasi

As per information available on the flight tracking website, Air India Express flight IX1023 from Mumbai landed at the Varanasi airport at around 4 pm on Wednesday

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

The airline did not disclose the number of passengers who were onboard and aircraft details. | (Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

An Air India Express flight, carrying over 170 passengers, from the city to Varanasi received a bomb threat on Wednesday, sources said.

The airline said the plane landed safely at the Varanasi airport.

"One of our flights to Varanasi received a security threat. In line with protocol, the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately alerted, and all necessary security procedures promptly initiated. The flight landed safely and all guests have been disembarked.

"The aircraft will be released for operations once all mandated security checks are completed," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline did not disclose the number of passengers who were onboard and aircraft details.

 

The sources said the plane had more than 170 passengers.

As per information available on the flight tracking website, Air India Express flight IX1023 from Mumbai landed at the Varanasi airport at around 4 pm on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

