Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre directs states to set up chest clinics amid pollution surge

Centre directs states to set up chest clinics amid pollution surge

The Centre has asked all states and UTs to open chest clinics under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health to tackle pollution-related illnesses during peak smog months

silent heart attack

The clinics are expected to operate for at least two hours daily, particularly between September and March — the period when air pollution levels are typically high. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Wednesday issued an updated advisory for tackling pollution-related illnesses, directing all states and Union territories (UTs) to establish chest clinics in government hospitals and medical colleges under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).
 
What are the new directives for states and UTs? 
The Union health ministry said the chest clinics should be set up at community health centres (CHCs), sub-district hospitals (SDHs), district hospitals, and medical colleges in urban areas. These will include all health facilities across the 131 cities covered under the government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
 
The clinics are expected to operate for at least two hours daily, particularly between September and March — the period when air pollution levels are typically high.
 
 
How will hospitals prepare for pollution-related illnesses? 

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

'I miss breathing': Protesters detained in Delhi anti-pollution march

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' 2 days after Diwali, other metros fare better

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Water Pollution, Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna

Danish experts run pilot to boost efficiency of Delhi wastewater plant

Google, Alphabet

Google's $15 bn AI hub in Vizag driven by rising India demand: execpremium

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q2 profit jumps 43% on strong decorative, global sales

Issuing detailed instructions for immediate action, the ministry sent 33-page guidelines to all states and UTs, highlighting that respiratory and cardiac ailments tend to rise during high-pollution periods. Hospitals have been asked to maintain special preparedness and strengthen capacity to handle such cases.
 
The directives call for capacity building of healthcare systems at both district and city levels. States have been instructed to develop local health action plans and conduct training modules for healthcare professionals.
 
What monitoring and follow-up measures are included? 
The guidelines also mandate maintaining a register of individuals identified as high-risk, with details to be shared with community-level workers such as ASHA, ANMs, and CHOs for regular follow-up.
 
State health authorities must also monitor daily air quality data in NCAP cities. “The data can be accessed through the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB) website or State Pollution Control Boards,” the advisory stated.
 
Officials of the NPCCHH at the state and district levels have been instructed to establish and expand sentinel surveillance for air pollution-related illnesses.
 
What did the Union health secretary say? 
In a letter to chief secretaries, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that during winter, air quality in several regions often dips to poor or severe levels, posing a major health challenge.
 
“Together, we can work towards a healthier, cleaner and more resilient ecosystem,” she wrote, urging states to implement the advisory swiftly and strengthen the country’s healthcare readiness against pollution-linked health risks.

More From This Section

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Ford EcoSport car linked to Red Fort blast suspect seized in Faridabad

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi markets see slow recovery after Red Fort blast shakes confidencepremium

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

SC seeks report from Punjab, Haryana on stubble burning, air pollution

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

HIGHLIGHTS: Protesters confront security at main venue of COP30

cheetah, Mukhi

India to get 8 cheetahs from Botswana, Prez Murmu assures good care

Topics : Air Quality Index pollution in India Delhi Pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon