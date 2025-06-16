Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Air India flight to Ranchi diverted back to Delhi over tech glitch

Air India flight to Ranchi diverted back to Delhi over tech glitch

An Air India flight from Delhi to Ranchi was forced to return to the national capital shortly after takeoff on Monday due to a technical issue

Air India, Indian airlines

Photo: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Air India flight from Delhi to Ranchi was forced to return to the national capital shortly after takeoff on Monday due to a technical issue, NDTV reported.  The flight — AI 9695 — from Delhi to Ranchi was scheduled to land at Birsa Munda Airport at 6.20 pm on Monday. It took off from Delhi airport at 4.25 pm. However, due to technical reasons, it was diverted back to the national capital. 
It comes hours after Air India’s flight AI 315 from Hong Kong to Delhi was forced to turn back mid-air due to a technical snag. The aircraft returned to Hong Kong International Airport about 90 minutes after take-off, as the pilots opted not to continue the journey following the detection of a fault onboard.
 
 
The latest incident also follows a deadly crash on June 12 involving Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The aircraft, which had departed from Ahmedabad for London, crashed into a medical college hostel shortly after take-off. The tragedy claimed the lives of 241 out of 242 passengers and crew members, along with 38 people on the ground. A lone survivor, a British passenger seated in 11A, was pulled from the wreckage. This marked the first fatal accident involving a Boeing 787 since the model began commercial operations in 2011.  (This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.)

More From This Section

PM Modi

LIVE: PM Modi leaves for Canada to attend G7 summit after concluding Cyprus visit

Mehul Choksi

Fugitive Mehul Choksi accuses India of orchestrating his kidnap in Antigua

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa (Photo: Priyanka Parashar)

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant retires after 45 years in public service

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

70% vaccines sourced by WHO are from India; US imports 14% generics

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: 18 killed, travel hit, IMD issues red alert for Raigad

Topics : Air India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon