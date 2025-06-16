Monday, June 16, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Fugitive Mehul Choksi accuses India of orchestrating his kidnap in Antigua

Fugitive Mehul Choksi accuses India of orchestrating his kidnap in Antigua

Choksi - who was arrested in Belgium in April - is wanted in India over his alleged involvement in one of India's biggest bank frauds at Punjab National Bank

Mehul Choksi

Choksi's lawyer Edward Fitzgerald told the court: "The evidence points inevitably to India being behind this - they had the motivation, they had the resources." | Image Credit: X

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi accused India of orchestrating his kidnapping to extradite him on fraud allegations, with his lawyers telling London's High Court on Monday that only India had the motivation and resources to do so.

Choksi - who was arrested in Belgium in April - is wanted in India over his alleged involvement in one of India's biggest bank frauds at Punjab National Bank, which in 2018 announced it had discovered alleged fraud worth $1.8 billion.

The Indian government has since sought to extradite Choksi, who faces charges alongside his nephew Nirav Modi, who has been in custody in Britain since 2019. The pair deny any wrongdoing.

 

Choksi is separately suing the Indian government in London, arguing that the state was responsible for his kidnapping in Antigua in 2021, when he says he was abducted and taken to Dominica in an attempt to extradite him to India. 

India's lawyer Harish Salve said in court filings that "there is no evidence of India having anything to do with the alleged events".

Also Read

Mehul Choksi

Sebi attaches bank, demat, MF accounts of Choksi to recover Rs 2.1 cr dues

Mehul Choksi

Sebi orders Mehul Choksi to pay ₹2.1 crore for insider trading breach

Nirav Modi

UK High Court denies Nirav Modi bail again in Rs 6,498-cr PNB fraud case

Mehul Choksi

Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Mehul Choksi in fraud case

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi alleges violation of natural justice, seeks fresh relief

Choksi alleges he was beaten in a failed attempt to extort a false confession and implicate India's political opposition, which he says points to state involvement in the incident.

Choksi's lawyer Edward Fitzgerald told the court: "The evidence points inevitably to India being behind this - they had the motivation, they had the resources."

Monday's hearing, the first since Choksi filed his case last year, was held to decide when India's application to throw out Choksi's lawsuit on state immunity should be held.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi

LIVE: PM Modi leaves for Canada to attend G7 summit after concluding Cyprus visit

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa (Photo: Priyanka Parashar)

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant retires after 45 years in public service

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

70% vaccines sourced by WHO are from India; US imports 14% generics

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: 18 killed, travel hit, IMD issues red alert for Raigad

Robert Vadra

ED issues fresh summons to Robert Vadra in Sanjay Bhandri linked PMLA case

Topics : Mehul Choksi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon