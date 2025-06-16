Monday, June 16, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant retires after 45 years in public service

Amitabh Kant steps down after four decades in public service, reflecting on his G20 role and development contributions while hinting at future work in innovation and industry

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa (Photo: Priyanka Parashar)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

After serving for over 45 years in government, India’s G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant stepped down on Monday.
 
“I have decided to embrace new opportunities and begin a new chapter. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for accepting my resignation as India’s G20 Sherpa and for the trust he placed in me to drive developmental initiatives that shaped India’s growth trajectory,” Kant wrote on the social media platform LinkedIn.
 
Kant was India’s G20 Sherpa for the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi and worked towards building international consensus on key issues in the run-up to the summit.
 
 
“Leading India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 was a significant milestone in my career. Despite complex global challenges, we achieved unanimous consensus on the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, and refocused attention on key developmental issues. India’s G20 presidency was people-centric and inclusive, with meetings held across all states and union territories. This strengthened cooperative federalism, celebrated local culture and upgraded infrastructure nationwide. We also successfully ensured the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, fulfilling India’s commitment to global equity and the voice of the Global South,” he wrote.
 
On his professional future, Kant did not disclose his immediate plans, but said that he is on the board of various academic institutions and will continue to serve there, along with other engagements with industry.

“Having worked in the government for years, I will continue to work towards the progress of the country, albeit in different ways. I can only say that I will keep working for research, innovation, academic institutions, startups and industry,” he told Business Standard.
 
Kant said that key sectors in India’s growth story such as technology and infrastructure will continue to be his areas of focus. In his LinkedIn post, he said he would support free enterprise for Viksit Bharat (developed India).
 
“I’d requested the Prime Minister about a year ago, and I’m grateful that he approved my request. I felt like I needed a break after over four decades in government,” he said.
 
Kant was the longest-serving CEO of Niti Aayog — India’s official policy think tank — where he served between 2016 and 2022.
 
“I had the privilege to lead path-breaking programmes such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, which transformed lives of common citizens in 115 of India’s most underdeveloped districts. We helped lay the foundations for India’s digital public infrastructure and pushed policy reforms across sectors — ranging from manufacturing through PLI schemes to innovation through the Atal Innovation Mission and sustainability through the Green Hydrogen Mission and Advanced Chemistry Cells. These efforts positioned India as a leader in innovation and climate action,” he wrote.
 
In his previous roles, including Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion in the central government (2014–2016), he was a key driver of flagship national initiatives such as Startup India and Make in India. His work in promoting tourism — first with the Government of Kerala and later at the Centre — earned him major recognition, chiefly for the Incredible India and Kerala: God’s Own Country campaigns.

Topics : Narendra Modi Amitabh Kant G20 summit central government

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

