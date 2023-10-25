close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Air Pollution, 25 Oct: Delhi's air 'poor' again, AAP holds press conference

Delhi's AQI improves to 'moderate' class with AQI 190, Mumbai's AQI stays 'moderate' at 139. Delhi Metro to increase the frequency of trains on the weekends to ease pollution

Delhi Pollution

Delhi Pollution

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The air quality in the national capital improved to 'moderate' classification on 25 October as the AQI remained at 190, according to SAFAR data at 8 am. Mumbai, which is also witnessing severe air quality this year, continued to stay in the 'moderate' zone with AQI at 139. 
An AQI somewhere in the range of zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 
IMD scientist VK Soni had earlier claimed that there will be some improvement in the air quality after the execution of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan), yet it would stay in the 'very poor' category until October 26. Air quality in Delhi is low from poor to the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index at 302 on Sunday evening, according to SAFAR-India.

Delhi's air drops to ‘poor’ again

Delhi's air quality has again dropped to 'poor' class post seeing 'moderate' quality air in the morning, as per monitoring agencies. According to SAFAR, the city's average air quality index (AQI) remained at 249 at 1:30 PM.

Delhi to review pollution, says govt

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has stated that the govt will request experienced researchers to survey pollution source apportionment study after winter, as revealed by PTI. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to increase the frequency of the trains on weekends, running 40 additional trips. The metro usually runs 4,300 trips every day in the national capital.  

India tops list of world's worst air quality

According to the waqi.info list, India tops the most terrible air quality ranking list among any other nations on the planet. The waqi.info gives continuous updates on air quality recorded in nations globally. 
According to the list, air quality in India remains at 211 while China positions at number 2 with air quality at 207. Chad, Congo, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Zambia and Iran are the nations known for the top 10 of most exceedingly awful air quality.

Also Read

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Cummins India receives CPCB IV+ norm compliance certification from ARAI

Overall air quality improves in Delhi on Wednesday morning but still poor

Delhi's air quality continues to be "very poor", Mumbai's slightly better

NGT issues notice to Punjab CS, CPCB on pollution caused by stubble burning

MP elections: Case filed against minister for violation of poll code

Centre promises are 'hollow', says Priyanka Gandhi at rally in Rajasthan

GMR Airports, affiliates to buy 11% additional stake in Hyderabad airport

To promote peace, necessary to understand importance of tolerance: Murmu

Govt approves NBS rates for Rabi season on phospatic, potassic fertilisers

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Air pollution study Deli air pollution India pollution Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon