Air Pollution, 25 Oct: Delhi's air 'poor' again, AAP holds press conference

The air quality in the national capital improved to 'moderate' classification on 25 October as the AQI remained at 190, according to SAFAR data at 8 am. Mumbai, which is also witnessing severe air quality this year, continued to stay in the 'moderate' zone with AQI at 139.

An AQI somewhere in the range of zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

IMD scientist VK Soni had earlier claimed that there will be some improvement in the air quality after the execution of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan), yet it would stay in the 'very poor' category until October 26. Air quality in Delhi is low from poor to the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index at 302 on Sunday evening, according to SAFAR-India.

Delhi's air drops to ‘poor’ again

Delhi's air quality has again dropped to 'poor' class post seeing 'moderate' quality air in the morning, as per monitoring agencies. According to SAFAR, the city's average air quality index (AQI) remained at 249 at 1:30 PM.

Delhi to review pollution, says govt

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has stated that the govt will request experienced researchers to survey pollution source apportionment study after winter, as revealed by PTI. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to increase the frequency of the trains on weekends, running 40 additional trips. The metro usually runs 4,300 trips every day in the national capital.

India tops list of world's worst air quality

According to the waqi.info list, India tops the most terrible air quality ranking list among any other nations on the planet. The waqi.info gives continuous updates on air quality recorded in nations globally.

According to the list, air quality in India remains at 211 while China positions at number 2 with air quality at 207. Chad, Congo, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Zambia and Iran are the nations known for the top 10 of most exceedingly awful air quality.