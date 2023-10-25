close
Centre promises are 'hollow', says Priyanka Gandhi at rally in Rajasthan

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warns voters from getting distracted by talks on 'dharm' and to focus on the government that has worked for them

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, stating that its schemes are "hollow," unlike those implemented by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan while addressing a rally in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Vadra pointed out that a bill for women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies has been passed in Parliament but will take a decade to implement. Priyanka Gandhi also highlighted the unfulfilled promises, including the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), made by the BJP.

"PM Modi's 'Lifafa' is empty. He had talked about reservation for women but it would be implemented after 10 years. They said reservation for women but it will be implemented after 10 years. They are not talking about the Caste census. They promised the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ECRP) but nothing was done. Their promises are hollow. All Congress governments are implementing all their promises." Gandhi said

She also emphasised the government's focus on specific industrialists, neglecting public issues and employment opportunities.

"Today's government (Central govt) is promoting only two businessmen. Airports, ports, and PSUs are being provided to them. They are not generating any employment opportunities. They don't have vision, or a roadmap," said the Congress leader.

Priyanka Gandhi urged people to focus on parties working for their welfare and not get distracted by others' divisive tactics during the upcoming elections.

"The Centre tries to suppress people. It only wants to be in power and secure its future," Gandhi said.

"Keep your attention on yourself, on your land, your children, jobs and what the government is doing for you and how it is making you stronger... Pay attention to the party that works for you," she added, pointing to former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Pilot, who were also present at the rally.

"Our politicians have taken care of you, do not pay attention to a government that only distracts you with talks on 'dharm'," Gandhi stated.

(With agency inputs)

Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Priyanka Gandhi Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls Assembly polls Assembly elections state elections Election campaign Election news Elections in India Indian elections Congress Indian National Congress BJP

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

