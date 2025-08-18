Monday, August 18, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Airlines cancelled 5,706 flights till June 30 this year: Govt tells RS

Airlines cancelled 5,706 flights till June 30 this year: Govt tells RS

There were a total of 5,706 flight cancellations due to regulatory and geopolitical issues this year till June 30. During this time, the number of flight departures stood at 5,72,079, as per the data

flights, planes

The data, provided by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, covers flights of Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Alliance Air.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 5,706 flights were cancelled due to regulatory and geopolitical issues this year till June 30, accounting for around 1 per cent of the total departures during the same period, according to official data.

The data, provided by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, covers flights of Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Alliance Air.

There were a total of 5,706 flight cancellations due to regulatory and geopolitical issues this year till June 30. During this time, the number of flight departures stood at 5,72,079, as per the data.

 

Mohol said airlines incur costs due to delays and cancellations, including additional fuel, crew overtime, maintenance, airport fees, and rebooking expenses.

"Further, airlines are required to provide refunds or compensation to passengers for cancellations or significant delays. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-June 2025 registered a growth of 7.34 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year," he added.

In a separate written reply, the minister said Air India commenced 24 international routes since July 2023 and out of them, 4 routes have been suspended due to commercial reasons.

"Air India's Goa-London (Gatwick) service, which was temporarily suspended, is scheduled to resume in Winter Schedule 2025," he said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Mumbai local train services disrupted on Harbour, Central lines

Jan Dhan accounts

23% of 560 million PM Jan Dhan accounts remain inactive, says govt

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill 2025 in LS, sent to committee

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC makes public names of 6.5 mn people deleted from Bihar voter list

internship, jobs

Govt cites location, duration as reasons applicants reject PMIS offers

Topics : airlines Aviation IndiGo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon