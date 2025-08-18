Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill 2025 in LS, sent to committee

Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill 2025 in LS, sent to committee

The Bill was introduced amid din as Opposition parties protested demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar and other issues

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

As the protests continued, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, which seeks to decriminalise certain minor offences to promote ease of living and business, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday and referred to a Select Committee.

Introducing the bill, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the bill seeks to enhance trust-based governance for ease of doing business.

The Bill was then referred to the Select Committee of the Lok Sabha. The committee has been tasked to submit its report to the House by the first day of the next session of Parliament.

The Bill was introduced amid din as Opposition parties protested demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar and other issues.

 

As the protests continued, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM.

Also Read

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid noisy protests by Oppn on SIR in Bihar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Simple language, lucid, says FM as Parliament passes Income Tax Bill, 2025

Amit Shah, Home Minister

India signs trade cooperation pact with Zambia to boost cooperative exports

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha extends deadline for 'One Nation, One Election' panel report

Justice Yashwant Varma, Supreme Court, Cash discovery row

Lok Sabha forms 3-member panel to examine proposal to impeach Justice Varma

Over 350 provisions are proposed to be amended through this Bill.

The legislation is part of the government's efforts to improve the business climate of the country.

Earlier in 2023, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment to Provisions) Act was enacted, which decriminalised 183 provisions in 42 central Acts, administered by 19 ministries and departments.

Through the Act, the government removed imprisonment and/or fines in some provisions.

Imprisonment was removed and fine was retained in a few rules, while in some cases imprisonment and fine were converted to a penalty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Holiday declared for all schools, colleges; red alert issued

landslide, Himachal landslide

Jammu-Srinagar highway shut following shooting stones, landslides in Ramban

cloudburst

Search for missing continues on day 5 in J&K's Kishtwar despite heavy rain

CP Radhakrishnan

Meet CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's pick for V-P with Jan Sangh, RSS links

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik stable, likely to be discharged from hospital today

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha Parliament Bills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon