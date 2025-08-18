Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Holiday declared for all schools, colleges; red alert issued
BS Web Team New Delhi
Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall for the third straight day on Monday, causing water-logging in several low-lying areas, officials said. Downpours in parts of the city reduced visibility and slowed traffic.
Several roads were inundated after the intense showers. Areas such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex reported water accumulation at multiple spots, disrupting vehicular movement. Local trains, regarded as the city’s lifeline, were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, according to officials and commuters.
Officials confirmed that no diversions were made to bus routes operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.
Mumbai has been receiving continuous rainfall since Saturday. A civic official said rain intensity rose further from 9 am on Monday following overnight downpours. In the one-hour period from 9 am, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded average rainfall of 37 mm, 39 mm and 29 mm, respectively.
Parliamentary panel to discuss women’s online safety
A parliamentary panel will meet on Tuesday with representatives of major social media companies to deliberate on cyber crimes and the safety of women online.
The 11th sitting of the Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women will also include officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), along with representatives from Google (YouTube), Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) and X (formerly Twitter).
The committee is reviewing the subject of ‘Cyber Crimes and Cyber Safety of Women’ amid growing concerns over online harassment, stalking, trolling and the misuse of digital platforms to target women.
12:12 PM
Mumbai rains: Local trains delayed, BEST buses continue running without route diversions
Local trains, regarded as the city’s lifeline, were running behind schedule by 15 to 20 minutes, officials and commuters said. However, officials confirmed that bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking continued without any route diversions.
12:04 PM
Low-lying areas flooded in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall for the third straight day on Monday, prompting the IMD to issue a 'red alert' for the city and nearby districts, officials said.
11:55 AM
Heavy rains trigger school holiday, traffic snarls in Mumbai
Severe traffic congestion was reported on the Western Expressway in Vile Parle, a key link between Mumbai’s business hub and its suburbs. Following the heavy downpour, the BMC announced a holiday for all schools.
11:46 AM
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned
The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12 noon following protests by opposition members demanding a debate on the voter roll revision in Bihar and other matters. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm amid uproar by the opposition.
11:39 AM
Mumbai to see heavy rain in next 3-4 hours; traffic affected
With no let-up in rainfall, the India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert for Mumbai and a red alert for several coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune.
11:28 AM
SIR is 'new weapon' of 'vote chori', will protect 'one person, one vote': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is a "new weapon" of "vote chori" and vowed to protect the 'one person, one vote' principle. He made the remarks in a post on his WhatsApp channel while talking about his meeting with a group of people who had cast their vote in the previous Lok Sabha election but their name had been deleted in the SIR exercise in Bihar.
