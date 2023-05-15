close

Akasa Air expands its training centre, can train over 700 professionals

According to a release, Akasa Air has inaugurated the second phase of the Akasa Air Learning Academy (AALA) in Gurugram

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Akasa Air

Photo: ANI

Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Akasa Air has expanded its training and development centre, which can train more than 700 aviation professionals, including pilots, cabin crew, engineers and airport services and security personnel.

As the less-than-a-year-old carrier, which has more than 2,500 staff, announced its expansion on Monday, Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said, "we are confident about our future and continue to invest in it. Nothing we do at Akasa is short term in nature".

In recent days, the country's fast-growing civil aviation sector has witnessed turbulence with budget carrier Go First suspending flights since May 3 and later going into resolution proceedings under the insolvency law.

According to a release, Akasa Air has inaugurated the second phase of the Akasa Air Learning Academy (AALA) in Gurugram.

In July 2022, Akasa Air had invested in a 14,000 sq feet, dedicated learning academy.

"This new facility adds another 20,000 square feet of world-class, technologically forward, learning capabilities for the modern aviation world. The expansion builds capabilities for Akasa Air to train over 700 future-ready aviation professionals," the release said.

Dube also said the significant financial investment it has made will pay rich dividends for multiple years to come.

The carrier launched its first commercial flight on August 7, 2022 and currently has a fleet of 19 planes. It has placed a firm order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Akasa Air Aviation Airline

First Published: May 15 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

