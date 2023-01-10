JUST IN
Edtech giant upGrad's CEO Arjun Mohan steps down after 3-year stint
Akasa Air to launch Goa operations from Panaji on Wednesday: Co-founder
Tata Motors shares jump 6%; market valuation climbs Rs 7,859.89 crore
Big Tech's new reality in India: Stricter regulation, face-off with telcos
Crypto exchange Coinbase fires 950 people, shuts down several projects
Indian realty got $5.2 bn institutional investment in 2022, up 19%: Study
We sincerely apologise: Go First after flight takes off without 55 flyers
Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic medicine to treat heart ailments
NTPC produces 14.55 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Dec 2022
MCL supplied 143.4 million tonnes of coal till Dec this current fiscal: CIL
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Motors shares jump 6%; market valuation climbs Rs 7,859.89 crore
icon-arrow-left
Edtech giant upGrad's CEO Arjun Mohan steps down after 3-year stint
Business Standard

Akasa Air to launch Goa operations from Panaji on Wednesday: Co-founder

Goa will be the 12th city on its network in the country

Topics
Akasa Air | Civil Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Akasa Air
Akasa Air flight | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

Akasa Air will launch its Goa operations from Panaji on Wednesday, with daily services to Mumbai and Bengaluru, the airline's co-founder and chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer said on Tuesday.

Goa will be the 12th city on its network in the country.

"Akasa Air will be offering double daily flights from Goa to Mumbai, and from Goa to Bengaluru from January 11, 2023. From February 1, 2023, the airline will increase its frequency from Goa to Bengaluru by adding an additional flight each day," he said.

The first Akasa Air flight QP1392 on the Bengaluru-Goa route is scheduled to land at 10 am at the newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport (Mopa) on Wednesday.

"Goa is one of India's most popular tourist destinations and has recently also emerged as a manufacturing base for several leading companies. The launch of Goa as the latest destination on Akasa Air's network, facilitating connectivity to Mumbai and Bengaluru, reiterates the airline's commitment to strengthen important transportation links across the country," Iyer said.

Low-cost carrier Akasa Air, which was backed by late stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala entered the Indian skies in August last year.

Belson Coutinho, the airline's co-founder and chief marketing and experience officer, said, "As Akasa spreads its wings to Goa, we hope to create happy memories with our humane and inclusive travel experience".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 19:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.