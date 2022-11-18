JUST IN
HCL to ramp up Malanjkhand production, sets Rs 350-cr capex target for FY23
Jet Airways asks 60% staff to go on leave without pay for 3 months
Inflows in Tata Motors stock may surge as it replace Dr Reddy's in Sensex
Jet Airways consortium may take difficult decisions to manage cashflows
Reliance Jio announces rollout of 'True 5G' service in Delhi, NCR cities
Indonesian Internet firm GoTo lays off 12% of its workforce to reduce costs
Bajaj Healthcare completes USFDA pre-approval inspection of Vadodara plant
India's online sales up 25% at Rs 76,000 cr in festive month: Report
Maruti Suzuki expects to end current fiscal with 3,700 sales outlets
India, EU regulators standoff over clearing houses to affect BNP to HSBC
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Gautam Adani has no plans to set up family office overseas to manage wealth
Business Standard

Akasa Air to launch services on Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru route from Dec 10

The city-based airline recently announced connecting Pune and Bengaluru with double daily flights from November 26 and a third frequency on the route from December 10

Topics
Akasa Air | Civil Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Akasa Air
Photo: ANI

Domestic carrier Akasa Air announced its plans to launch services to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru, starting December 10, which will be the airline's 10th destination since its launch in August this year.

The city-based airline recently announced connecting Pune and Bengaluru with double daily flights from November 26 and a third frequency on the route from December 10.

Witnessing a rise in demand, the airline is further augmenting connectivity between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by adding a third frequency starting December 17, Akasa said.

Akasa Air will launch two daily flights on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, with the first frequency starting from December 10 and the second frequency from December 12, the airline said in a statement.

With the introduction of these services, Akasa will now offer 24 daily non-stop flights ex-Bengaluru by connecting to eight cities - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Pune, and Visakhapatnam, it said.

Of the 10 destinations, eight are connected with Bengaluru, it added.

Akasa said it has been progressively scaling up its operations and by mid-December expects to cross over 450 weekly flights on a total of fourteen routes across 10 cities.

"We are adding Visakhapatnam to our expanding network as the fourth major destination in South India with twice daily Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru. Strengthening our connectivity, we are also adding one more frequency each on the high-demand Bengaluru-Ahmedabad and the debut Bengaluru-Pune routes," said Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 19:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.