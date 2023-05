Ignou begins admission cycle for 2023-24 academic year, ends on June 30

The Indira Gandhi National Open University on Monday began a fresh admission cycle for undergraduate, postgraduate and other programmes for the 2023-24 academic year.

The last date to apply for the various programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is June 30.

"The July 2023 fresh admission cycle for all programmes commenced today. The last date to apply for fresh admissions for the session is June 30," a varsity official told PTI.

Established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, IGNOU offers certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas and postgraduate diplomas, and degrees.

Most of these programmes have been developed after need-based surveys and comply with the National Education Policy - 2020.

"The teaching-learning arrangement at IGNOU is highly flexible. With this objective in mind, the university has followed a modular approach to programme development for many of its degree-level courses," the official said.

Also Read IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed. Check complete details here New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on Nursery admission process in Delhi's private schools to begin from Dec 1 Mutual funds adopt T+2 settlement cycle for redemption payouts DU to begin second round of spot admission on Mon; allocation list on Dec 2 National Centre for Financial Education invites application for CEO post Beneficiaries of old UN system oppose its reform, says EAM Jaishankar Varanasi- Kolkata Expressway: Travel From Delhi to Kolkata in 17 hours IIT Madras establishes CeRAI to promote ethical, responsible use of AI New CBI Director expert in tackling cybercrime faced Shivakumar's ire

"According to the university's policy, programmes with a modular approach are designed with the need of the learners in mind and offer flexibility in the combination of courses as well as methods," he added.