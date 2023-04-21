Akshaya Trithiya 2023: Most auspicious day to buy gold for Hindus



Akshaya Trithiya is considered as one of the best days to buy gold. In Hindu culture, Akshaya Trithiya is a highly auspicious time to buy gold and jewellery. Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. This year, Akshaya Trithiya will be observed on Saturday, April 22. The Akshaya Trithiya shubh puja muhurat will begin from 07:49 a.m. on Saturday to 12:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Why do people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

Gold is a sign of eternal wealth Hindus believe that bringing gold to the home is a sign of wealth, purity, and auspiciousness, as they believe that buying gold on this day brings prosperity to the household. There are several reasons why people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya. Here are some significant reasons:

Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu tradition and culture

Wealth preservation Buying gold on Akshay Trithiya is an investment most Hindus do on this day. Hindus think that such preservation of gold will add value over time and will act as a form of financial security. Hindus celebrate long-standing traditions and customs and believe that this day brings blessings and good luck.

Also Read Maple announces Akshaya Tritiya Offer with 22% off on iPhone 14 Gold sales may fall 20% on Akshay Tritiya as rising prices hit demand Akshaya Patra gala raises $2 mn for mid-day meal scheme for students Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay 88% of Indian workforce prioritise upskilling for career growth: Report Start-ups in tourism sector to receive a boost from Rajasthan govt Reports on defective VVPATs: Cong says EC should restore public confidence RBI cautions banks on unsecured lending amid rising interest rates WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees

When is Akshaya Trithiya in 2023?

What is the best date and time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya in 2023? It is very significant to invest or buy only on Shubh Muhurat in 2023 will be 7.49 am on April 22, 2023, to 7.47 am on April 23, 2023. This year, the Akshaya Trithiya in 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, 22, 2023.

What do Hindus buy in 2023?

Hindus invest in gold on this day. Hindus buy gold in any form, like gold coins, gold bars, gold jewellery, or gold ornaments on this day.