Start-ups in tourism sector to receive a boost from Rajasthan govt

The government would also extend to all start-ups the benefits available under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS), 2019

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Source: Google Free pictures

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
The Rajasthan government plans to encourage start-ups in the tourism sector for which it has decided to offer various facilities.
An official of the tourism department said, “Sensing that the start-up movement is making a considerable impact in the tourism sector, the state government has decided to facilitate entrepreneurship in this space. It is offering benefits, including provisions for self-certification for approvals required from different departments for a period of three years.”

The government would also extend to all start-ups the benefits available under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS), 2019.
RIPS offers various benefits to investors, including investment subsidy, employment generation subsidy, electricity duty benefits where 100 per cent exemption is available for 7 years. It also offers exemptions in land tax for 7 years and exemptions in stamp duty.

Additional benefits are also offered to women, SCs / STs, persons with disability and enterprises in backward and most backward areas.
It offers incentives for investments of over Rs 1 billion and provides direct employment to more than 200.

The state also plans to organise an annual event ‘Rajasthan Start-up Tourism Connect’ for start-ups in the tourism sector to showcase their services and connect them to various stakeholders.
A hackathon on a tourism theme is set to be conducted as part of this event.

Besides, the state government also plans to stress on skills development in the tourism sector.
Topics : rajasthan Start-ups tourism Rajasthan government

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

