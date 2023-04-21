Start-ups in tourism sector to receive a boost from Rajasthan govt



An official of the tourism department said, “Sensing that the start-up movement is making a considerable impact in the tourism sector, the state government has decided to facilitate entrepreneurship in this space. It is offering benefits, including provisions for self-certification for approvals required from different departments for a period of three years.” The Rajasthan government plans to encourage start-ups in the tourism sector for which it has decided to offer various facilities.



RIPS offers various benefits to investors, including investment subsidy, employment generation subsidy, electricity duty benefits where 100 per cent exemption is available for 7 years. It also offers exemptions in land tax for 7 years and exemptions in stamp duty. The government would also extend to all start-ups the benefits available under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS), 2019.



It offers incentives for investments of over Rs 1 billion and provides direct employment to more than 200. Additional benefits are also offered to women, SCs / STs, persons with disability and enterprises in backward and most backward areas.

Also Read Rajasthan govt implements new rural tourism scheme, promises jobs Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner Subsidy, tax breather to boost MICE tourism industry in Rajasthan Alternative fuel start-up Buyofuel raises Rs 11.5 cr in series A funding Start-up meltdown continues as pre-IPO investors look to sell stake Reports on defective VVPATs: Cong says EC should restore public confidence RBI cautions banks on unsecured lending amid rising interest rates WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees Status of post-Godhra riots cases being monitored by SC panel in Gujarat 'Little evidence' of China approaching India to resolve border dispute: US



A hackathon on a tourism theme is set to be conducted as part of this event. The state also plans to organise an annual event ‘Rajasthan Start-up Tourism Connect’ for start-ups in the tourism sector to showcase their services and connect them to various stakeholders.

Besides, the state government also plans to stress on skills development in the tourism sector.

