Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Allahabad HC seeks details of support systems for PwDs in high courts

Allahabad HC seeks details of support systems for PwDs in high courts

The order was passed after a person with a locomotor disability, seeking protection against a threat from his wife's parents, faced 'great difficulty' while entering the court precincts

Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court has directed its registry to place on record the details of various measures and support systems available for persons with disabilities (PwDs) within the high court premises.

The order was passed after a person with a locomotor disability, seeking protection against a threat from his wife's parents, faced 'great difficulty' while entering the court precincts due to a lack of immediate assistance.

The bench comprising Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Garima Prashad passed the order on a petition filed by Simaran and her husband.

The court said, "This court has noticed that the petitioner No 2 is a person with disability and suffers from locomotor disability. However, no assistance was offered when he entered the court campus, and he arrived in the court with great difficulty and despite the disability."  After the court noticed the petitioner's physical condition, a wheelchair, along with assistance, was promptly provided.

 

The bench, in its order dated December 2, directed that the petitioner's wife and he, facing familial opposition by the wife's family members, be given protection. It further termed their union as "truly an instance of love transcending all barriers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Hemant Soren appears before court for ''non-compliance'' of ED summons

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Defamation case against Rahul: Witness unavailable, next hearing on Dec 20

Surya Kant

Want to send a strong message that SC meant for common man: CJI Surya Kant

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Will establish measures to protect Ambedkar statues: UP CM Adityanath

DK Shivakumar

National Herald case: DK Shivakumar calls Delhi Police notice 'harassment'

Topics : Allahabad High Court High Court Disabled PWDs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon