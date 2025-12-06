Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Herald case: DK Shivakumar calls Delhi Police notice 'harassment'

National Herald case: DK Shivakumar calls Delhi Police notice 'harassment'

In the notice dated November 29, the EOW has summoned Shivakumar to appear before it or provide the requested information by December 19 latest

DK Shivakumar

After ED has filed a charge sheet, there was no need for the police (Delhi police) to register a case, he said | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday termed the Delhi Police's notice to him, seeking financial and transactional details as part of its probe into the National Herald case, as harassment and said he will fight it legally.

Condemning the move, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, questioned the need for a separate police probe when the ED had already filed a chargesheet in connection with the case.

The notice issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) states that Shivakumar is supposed to have vital information pertaining to the National Herald case registered on October 3 this year, against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

 

It is very shocking to me. I have provided all the details to the ED. The ED had summoned me and my brother (former MP D K Suresh) also. There is nothing wrong, it is our (party) institution (National Herald, Young India), and we being Congressmen, we have supported the institution, there is no hide and seek, everything is in black and white, Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, I don't know. After ED has filed a charge sheet, there was no need for the police (Delhi police) to register a case. We will take up the case, we will fight it in the court of law.

In the notice dated November 29, the EOW has summoned Shivakumar to appear before it or provide the requested information by December 19 latest.

Calling the move as nothing but harassment, the Deputy CM said, What is there in it? It is our money, we can give it to anyone, whomever we like, when we pay taxes. There is nothing involved.

Already Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case has been registered and a chargesheet has been filed, he said. What more can they do to harass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. They are trying to create confusion.

Asked if he will appear on December 19, Shivakumar replied that he will examine the legal implications. It is being done to harass. I condemn it.

I don't know, it was a surprise to me, yesterday I got a notice. I have just studied it, still I will have to go through it again and reply to it. Suresh also had donated some money, earlier being a MP, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi National Herald case Karnataka Sonia Gandhi National Herald

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

