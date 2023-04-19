close

Allow students to write exams in local languages: UGC to universities

It said that higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages

Press Trust of India New Delhi
UGC

University Grant Commission

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
The University Grants Commission has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium, according to Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

The commission stressed that it is necessary to strengthen these efforts and "promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages".

"Therefore, the commission requests that students in your university be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities," it said.

Topics : UGC | University Grants Commission | Local languages | English | University

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

