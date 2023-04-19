close

Massive fire in West Bengal's Howrah district guts over 100 shops

Traders said they had stocked goods recently expecting surge in sales due to Eid, and the fire caused damage worth lakhs of rupees

Press Trust of India Howrah
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Over 100 shops were gutted as a massive fire devastated a market in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Ludlow Bazar in Chengail in Uluberia police station area around midnight, they said.

It spread fast, gutting over 100 shops, many of which were temporary structures. Ten fire tenders brought the blaze under control after fighting it for over four hours, officials said.

There was no casualty, they said, adding that the cause of the fire will be known after an investigation.

The damage caused by the fire is being ascertained, officials said.

Traders said they had stocked goods recently expecting surge in sales due to Eid, and the fire caused damage worth lakhs of rupees.

Fire accident | howrah | Kolkata

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

