Alstom awards grants Rs 1.5 cr to 10 startups under sustainability program

Alstom India on Thursday said it has awarded a grant of Rs 1.5 crore to 10 startups that developed solutions in clean energy, shared mobility and multi-modal solutions as a part of its Sustainability Incubation Programme.

Accelerated by NSRCEL-IIMB (NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning), the selected startups will be able to use the grant funds to develop and deploy their solutions, the company said in a statement.

The statement said an expert jury, including innovation leaders from Alstom, screened over 200 applications and selected 20 startups for the incubation programme. Of these, 10 startups have been selected for grant support.

MetroRide, Evoride Motors Private Limited, Epick Bikes, The Energy Company, and Tadpole Projects are among the 10 startups for the grant support.

Also Read President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA India can achieve energy independence by 2047, says US Energy Dept study Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report Indonesian govt promises move to clean energy, but challenges remain Geological Survey of India plans to launch landslide warning system in 2026 NHRC notice to sports ministry over panel's absence to address harassment Woman passenger misbehaving on IndiGo flight handed over to Kolkata police ICMR, AYUSH ministry sign MoU for collaboration on health research Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates 46 health institutions in 17 districts