Woman passenger misbehaving on IndiGo flight handed over to Kolkata police

A woman passenger detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata for consuming alcoholic beverages and misbehaving with the passengers on an IndiGo New Delhi-Kolkata flight, was on Thursday morning handed over the police.

It is learnt that arrested passenger Paramjit Kaur, who was travelling to Kolkata by that IndiGo New Delhi-Kolkata flight, was found by the cabin crew and fellow passengers to be in an inebriated state. Soon after, she even started misbehaving with her fellow passengers.

Airline officials immediately contacted the CISF officers deputed at Kolkata airport. At 1.10 a.m. after the flight landed at the airport, airline staff handed over the accused passenger to the CISF personnel.

The CISF detained her till Thursday morning at the airport premises and finally around 7 a.m. on Thursday, she was handed over to the cops of the Airport Police Station which comes under the Bidhannagar City Police.

The CISF personnel had to wait till sunrise since at Indian law, the police cannot take a woman in custody after sunset.

--IANS

