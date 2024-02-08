Alstom starts production of driverless trainsets for Chennai Metro Phase II

Alstom, a smart and sustainable mobility company, on Thursday began producing its Metropolis driverless trainsets for the Chennai Metro’s Phase II at a manufacturing facility in Sricity.

Alstom has to deliver 36 trainsets, each comprising three cars and capable of operating at a top speed of 80 km per hour. The trains are designed to run on a 26-km corridor, which is part of a Metro segment Poonamallee Bypass to Light House via 28 stations (18 elevated and 10 underground). The production began at a commemorative ceremony led by leaders from Chennai Metro Rail and Alstom India.

The project, valued at Euro 124 million, includes training personnel for Chennai Metro in operation and maintenance. Alstom said its trainsets will ensure safe and reliable passenger transport for more than 11 million citizens.

"Chennai Metro has established itself as a cornerstone of efficient and reliable transportation for our citizens. It not only boosts the economy by improving connectivity but also champions sustainable mobility by reducing emissions and decongesting roads,” said M A Siddique, managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL)

"These modern trains prioritize safety and passenger comfort, further elevating the commuting experience. We are pleased that our first set of driverless trains will be manufactured near Chennai by Alstom. We look forward to operating these technologically advanced trains on the Phase-II network by the end of 2025, marking a significant milestone for the city's transportation infrastructure," he said.

“We have a long-standing association with Chennai Metro, spanning over a decade. The rolling stock order for Chennai Metro Phase-I marked the beginning of our manufacturing journey in India. As we begin production for the second phase, we are thrilled to be bringing more innovation to Chennai Metro that promises to redefine the commuting experience for the residents of Chennai,” said Olivier Loison, managing director of Alstom India.