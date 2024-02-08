Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DMRC announces Rs 15L for family of deceased in Gokulpuri incident

The DMRC announced Rs 2.5 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who received minor injuries, it stated. The transporters also suspended two of its officials over the collapse

metro fare hike, delhi metro,Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank,AIIB,finance ministry,Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC,

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday announced Rs 15 lakh in compensation for the family of 53-year-old man who died after a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed, official statement said.
The DMRC announced Rs 2.5 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who received minor injuries, it stated. The transporters also suspended two of its officials over the collapse.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Two DMRC officials, a manager and a junior engineer from the civil department, have been immediately suspended," the statement read.
The DMRC will be investigating the circumstances leading to this incident to take necessary remedial measures to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

G20: DMRC urges commuters to use Magenta line to reach Airport Terminal 1

Portion of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapses, several injured

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

DMRC planning to construct a subway to connect T3 and T2 at Delhi airport

Manipur CM thanks Modi, Shah for decision to scrap India-Myanmar FMR

Farmers stage protest march towards Parl from Delhi-Noida Chilla border

Trying to complete Chennai-Bengaluru greenfield expressway by Dec: Gadkari

Karnataka CM reaches out to people with mass grievance redressal programme

'ED is new weapon of Centre': Arvind Kejriwal on probe agency summons

Topics : DMRC Delhi Metro Noida Metro Rail Metro Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon