DMRC announces Rs 15L for family of deceased in Gokulpuri incident

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday announced Rs 15 lakh in compensation for the family of 53-year-old man who died after a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed, official statement said.

The DMRC announced Rs 2.5 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who received minor injuries, it stated. The transporters also suspended two of its officials over the collapse.

"Two DMRC officials, a manager and a junior engineer from the civil department, have been immediately suspended," the statement read.

The DMRC will be investigating the circumstances leading to this incident to take necessary remedial measures to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future, it said.