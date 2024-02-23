Sensex (    %)
                        
Alstom starts production of trainsets for fourth phase of Delhi Metro

Awarded in November 2022, the order aims to deliver 52 train sets, each comprising six cars, the French multinational rolling stock manufacturer said in a statement

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

French major Alstom on Friday said it has started the production of Metropolis trainsets for the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro.
 
Awarded in November 2022, the order aims to deliver 52 train sets, each comprising six cars, the French multinational rolling stock manufacturer said in a statement.
 
According to the statement, the project is designed to cater to three different lines of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with two lines being extensions of the existing Line 7 and Line 8, and the new Gold Line 10 connecting Aerocity to Tughlakabad, covering a distance of 64.67 km.
 
The production was commenced at a commemorative ceremony led by leaders from DMRC and Alstom India.
 
The total value of the project is 312 million euros, which includes the maintenance of 13 trainsets of the new line for 15 years. 

Topics : Alstom Delhi Metro France manufacturing

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

