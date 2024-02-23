Haryana Police revoke National Security Act against Ambala farm leaders

The Haryana Police, following its announcement late on Thursday night, has rescinded the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, against several Union leaders in the Ambala district, officials confirmed on Friday.

Sibash Kabiraj, IGP Ambala Range, stated that the NSA would not be invoked against the farm leaders, clarifying. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ambala Police wrote, "This is to clarify to all concerned that the matter of invoking provisions of the National Security Act on a few farm union leaders of district Ambala has been reconsidered and it has been decided that the same will not be invoked."

The Police further urged farmers to cooperate with the authorities in maintaining law and order.

What is the National Security Act (NSA) of 1980?

The National Security Act (NSA) of 1980, a law in India aimed at maintaining public order and national security, enables the government to detain individuals suspected of posing a threat to national security or public order. It serves as a preventive detention measure to prevent future crimes or escape from prosecution.

Why was the National Security Act, 1980 invoked?





ALSO READ: Farmers observe 'black day', attack AAP govt on protestor's death: Updates Earlier, the Haryana government had announced that the National Security Act would be called into effect against farmer leaders amidst police officials seeking details of property loss in Ambala district. However, police officials did clarify that the Act was never formally invoked.

At the time, Ambala Police, in an official statement, highlighted ongoing efforts by farmer organisations to breach the barricades at the Shambhu Border since February 13, 2024, along with instances of vandalism targeting law enforcement personnel. The statement also outlined the administration's warning that damage to public and private property during protests would result in property seizure and compensation claims.

Under the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 and the Haryana Public Administration's Property Recovery Act 2021, proceedings to compensate for government property losses during the farmers' protests have been initiated, including the attachment of property and seizure of bank accounts belonging to protestors.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'Black Day' today after the death of a 24-year-old farmer, Shubhkaran Singh, at Khanauri Border.

(With agency inputs)

