Amid rising concerns, UP registers 1,000 plus active cases of Covid

Continuing the surge in Covid cases, the total count of cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 1,025.

A total of 188 new cases were reported on Saturday with 52 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, followed by 27 in Ghaziabad, and 26 in Lucknow.

In the state capital, four new cases each surfaced from Aliganj and Sarojini Nagar, three from Alambagh, and two from Chinhat. The number of active Covid cases in Lucknow has shot up to 177.

In Lucknow, eight Covid patients are admitted to different hospitals -- including four at the Lok Bandhu Hospital.

At present, 60 districts have active Covid cases. Among them, a dozen districts have one case each and six districts have two cases each, according to the health department data.

Also Read Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not 'slow paced', says Supreme Court Lakhimpur case: May take 5-yrs to conclude trial in normal course, SC told As mercury plummets, increase in patients with respiratory problems May the festival of Easter deepen social harmony in the society: PM Modi After inviting Oppn wrath, Goa govt says free LPG only for the poor After scripting history in polls, Naga women denied 33% quota in ULBs Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ayodhya with Shiv Sena leaders today Kharge sets wheels of Oppn unity moving, despite divergence on Adani

Dr A.K. Singh, director infectious disease, state health department, said, "A mock drill has been planned on Monday. We shall check all the facilities that are required for treatment of Covid patients across the state."

Since the outbreak, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 21.29 lakh Covid cases and 23,651 related deaths.

The rise in new Covid cases have prompted hospitals to prepare facilities for treatment/admission of Covid patients.

The health department in Lucknow has asked all hospitals to prepare staff for rotation Covid duty and also identify beds and wards that shall be used for admitting the infected in case of need.

At present, over 560 oxygen plants are operational in the state at different health facilities, including community health centres. Also, liquid medical oxygen plants have been established at different medical colleges.

--IANS

amita/dpb