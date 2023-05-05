close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation, anti-riot vehicles sent to state

He also held telephonic conversations with chief ministers Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland, Zoramthanga of Mizoram and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam in view of the situation in Manipur on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amit Shah, Home Minister

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the situation in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials, even as the Centre dispatched additional security forces and anti-riot vehicles to maintain peace there, sources said.

Shah, who is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur and is in constant touch with top functionaries of the state and central governments throughout the day, held the review meeting through video conference.

The chief minister, the state's chief secretary and director general of police, union home secretary and other senior officials attended the meeting, sources said.

Shah, who is staying put in the national capital away from poll campaign in Karnataka, is also taking regular inputs from security and intelligence agencies about the Manipur situation, which by and large remained peaceful on Friday.

Around 1,000 more central paramilitary personnel with anti-riot vehicles reached Manipur on Friday, sources said.

They said Article 355 of the Constitution has not been invoked in Manipur. Under the provision, the central government can handle the law and order machinery of a state.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur violence: Shah speaks to CMs of neighbouring states; holds 2 VCs

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

Urge PM Modi and Amit Shah to restore peace in Manipur: Bengal CM Mamata

Five persons injured after a parapet collapsed at building in Versova

Over 200% excess rainfall in Delhi in pre-monsoon season so far

PM Modi slams Congress for proposing to scrap National Education Policy

Mumbai reports 87 new covid infections, tally reaches 11,63,173 live cases

Excise policy scam: Delhi court to hear businessman's bail plea on May 12

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday and intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community.

The state government on Thursday issued shoot-at-sight orders in "extreme cases" to contain the spiralling violence which has displaced more than 9,000 people from their villages.

On Thursday, Shah held two meetings via video-conferencing attended by the Manipur chief minister, the state's chief secretary, the police chief, the Union home secretary and other top officials of the central government.

He also held telephonic conversations with chief ministers Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland, Zoramthanga of Mizoram and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam in view of the situation in Manipur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at least five Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers and seven senior superintendents of police (SSP) and SP-rank officers of the CRPF have been tasked with coordinating the deployment of various security forces in violence-hit Manipur, sources said.

Some of these senior officers are being rushed in from Delhi and Ranchi, a source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Manipur Home Ministry

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Demand uncertainty may weigh on Havells stock; B2C sales show muted trend

havells
4 min read

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 190 crore

Equitas
1 min read

Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran to face indictment on May 10 in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan
1 min read
Premium

Crowdsourcing ideas: IBBI seeks public views on IBC regulations till date

ibc
4 min read

PM Modi slams Congress for proposing to scrap National Education Policy

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon