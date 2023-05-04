close

Manipur violence: Shah speaks to CMs of neighbouring states; holds 2 VCs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of the neighbouring states of Manipur and held two meetings with top central and state functionaries through video conference

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to the chief ministers of the neighbouring states of Manipur and held two meetings with top central and state functionaries through video conference to review the situation there following violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community, sources said.

The home minister, who is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur, held telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland, Zoramthanga of Mizoram and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam), the sources said.

In the morning, Shah had a telephonic conversation with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh who briefed him about the prevailing situation in the state and steps being taken to restore normalcy.

The home minister also had two video conference meetings to review the situation. They were attended by the Manipur chief minister, the state's chief secretary, police chief, the union home secretary and other top central government officials, the sources said.

Following the directives of the Union Home Ministry, 12 companies of the paramilitary forces including from the CRPF and BSF were deployed in Manipur on Wednesday, while 14 more were sent on Thursday. Another 8-10 companies are likely to be sent on Friday.

Assam Rifles troops have also been deployed in the violence-hit areas of Manipur since Wednesday.

Clashes broke out in the state on Wednesday and they intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

The state government on Thursday issued a 'shoot at sight' order in "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Manipur

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

