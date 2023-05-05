Mumbai reports 87 new covid infections, tally reaches 11,63,173 live cases

Mumbai on Friday reported 87 new coronavirus infections which took the tally of cases in the city to 11,63,173, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

On the fifth day in a row, India's financial capital logged fewer than 100 cases. A day before, the city had recorded 91 new cases and zero fresh fatalities.

On Friday the death toll remained unchanged at 19,766 with no fatality being reported.

As per the BMC bulletin, 1,519 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. The total of tests conducted so far reached 1,88,51,598.

The number of recovered patients reached 11,42,826 with 135 persons recovering since previous evening.

There are 581 COVID-19 cases in the city now.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.2 per cent and overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period from April 28 to May 4 was 0.0072 per cent.

Caseload doubling rate in the city is 9,263 days, as per the bulletin.