Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state



The clashes in Manipur broke out between tribals and the majority Meitei community, following which 9,000 people have been displaced from their villages. According to a PTI report, the ethnic violence was brewing for quite some time in the state as a long history of mutual suspicion between groups in the Imphal Valley and its surrounding hills. On Thursday, the Manipur government issued shoot-at-sight order as the last resort to control the ethnic violence which has engulfed the state for the previous few days. As many as 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed in the violence-hit state to contain violence.



On April 19, the Manipur High Court directed the government to submit its recommendation to include the Meitei community in the ST list to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry by May 29. However, it became a simmering conflict after the Bhartiya Janata Party-led state government started a drive to evict tribal villagers from reserved forests. The demonstrations in the state intensified after the Meiteis were to be granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The state government has always been dominated by plainsmen Meiteis, who account for about 53 per cent of the state's population, irrespective of whichever party comes to power in the state.



According to a Times of India report, "Defence PRO Lt Col M Rawat said that the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles undertook rescue operations to evacuate over 7,500 civilians." The eviction drive, which began in February was once again seen as an anti-tribal move, which eventually led to alarm and widespread discontent not only among the Kuki community which was affected by it but also other tribals who have many villages within reserved forest areas.

Internet services suspended

Amid widespread clashes in the state, mobile services remain suspended after the state government ordered service providers to bar broadband and data services.



Properties vandalised, loss of life According to the report, in the wake of the violence, the services have been suspended for five days.



Deployment of army, paramilitary According to a Hindu report, Hundreds of houses, churches, temples, and vehicles were either vandalised or set ablaze across five districts: Imphal, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal. Among the seriously injured was Manipur MLA and former Tribal Affairs Minister, Vungzagin Valte, who was admitted to a hospital after a mob attacked his official residence.



A political blame game has also erupted ever since the clashes broke out in the state, with many political leaders urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the situation and putting an end to the violence in the state.

The report suggests that over 500 personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), which is a specialized unit to handle riots was flown in the state on Thursday morning. The RAF personnel joined the 55 Army columns in a bid to restore peace and control the widespread violence.