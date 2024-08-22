Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / RG Kar Medical Hospital crime scene altered: CBI tells SC on doctor's death

RG Kar Medical Hospital crime scene altered: CBI tells SC on doctor's death

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud is hearing the matter related to the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata: Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally over the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the crime scene at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9, has been ‘altered’ thereby posing a significant challenge for the probe.

The top court, which initiated suo moto cognizance of the horrific incident last week, is currently hearing the case. The matter is being examined by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the central investigative agency, told the court that they have not been supplied with the medical examination report of the accused. To this, advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mamata Banerjee government, informed that the report is part of the case diary and submitted.

SG further remarked that the agency entered the crime scene on the fifth day, and starting the CBI probe is challenging as the “crime scene is altered”.

The central agency was handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court on last Tuesday, as the court lashed out at the administration over poor handling of the incident.

A day later, a huge mob of thousands barged into the hospital premises, vandalising parts of the establishment and also assaulted doctors on the premises. Eyewitnesses said that the attack was a plot to destroy the evidence and alleged a larger conspiracy in the matter.

More From This Section

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata case LIVE updates: Took up probe on fifth day, crime scene was 'altered', CBI tells SC

Happy Kajari Teej 2024

Kajari Teej 2024: Best wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: First meet of Parliament committee on Waqf Bill underway

Supreme court

How will public health infra run: SC asks protesting doctors to resume work

arrest

Doctors in Delhi hospital claim assault by patient's husband, accused held


So far, only one person has been arrested in the case. The accused is a civic volunteer identified as Sanjoy Roy, who is currently under CBI’s custody. The agency also conducted a polygraph test on him on Sunday, which revealed some painful details. The agency officials told The Times of India that the accused narrated the episode without any trace of emotions and the expert team is of the view that he has animalistic tendencies. 

Former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh is also being questioned by the agency. The CBI might conduct a polygraph test on him as well to verify his answers. During the hearing, the court also urged the protesting doctors across India to resume duty. Large scale nationwide protests led by junior doctors, now in its 11th day, have significantly impacted hospital services.

Also Read

Kolkata murder accused narrated act sans emotions: Polygraph test details

Kolkata murder accused narrated act sans emotions: Polygraph test details

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Medic murder: Bengal healthcare svcs stay affected as doctors continue stir

Female students, School girls

'Self-defence for girls': Maha schools put on alert after Badlapur incident

WB health dept removes 3 officials of RG Kar hospital on doctors' demands

WB health dept removes 3 officials of RG Kar hospital on doctors' demands

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar Hospital's principal removed from post on agitating students' demand

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Crime against women CBI Kolkata West Bengal BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon