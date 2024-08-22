Business Standard
Home / India News / Kolkata murder accused narrated act sans emotions: Polygraph test details

Kolkata murder accused narrated act sans emotions: Polygraph test details

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the accused arrested in the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Doctors tie rakhis to a symbolic statue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-and-murder victim during a demonstration in Kolkata on Monday Photo:PTI

Doctors tie rakhis to a symbolic statue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-and-murder victim during a demonstration in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo:PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Based on the pyscho-analysis polygraph test conducted on Sanjoy Roy, the accused arrested in the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, experts are of the view that he is a sexual pervert with ‘animal-like instincts’, The Times of India reported on Thursday.

According to the news report, a team of psychoanalysts examined Roy, his statements and the postmortem report of the 31-year-old victim. Agency officials reportedly said that the accused narrated the brutal act without any trace of emotions and sat expressionless throughout the session.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to submit a probe status report to the Supreme Court on Thursday. The agency was tasked to handle the probe by the Calcutta High Court, which has expressed deep disappointment with the Mamata Banerjee government over their handling of the case.

A massive nationwide protest by the doctors’ fraternity continued on Thursday, now into day 11, leaving patients and hospitals uncertain over the restoration of services. The body of the victim was found on August 9 in a seminar hall of the hospital, where she had gone to take a nap while on duty on Thursday night.

The former principal of the college, Sandip Ghosh, may also undergo a polygraph test as the central agency is trying to verify his answers. The now-sacked principal has been under fire for revealing the victim’s name and indulging in victim blaming following the incident. 

The case is being currently heard by the Supreme Court, which took a suo moto cognizance of the matter last Tuesday.

The top court has also constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for the safety of healthcare professionals. Vice Admiral Arti Sarin will head the commission and submit an interim report in three weeks.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

