Home / India News / Amit Shah to launch Yamuna revival projects worth ₹4,000 cr on Sep 30

Amit Shah to launch Yamuna revival projects worth ₹4,000 cr on Sep 30

CM Rekha Gupta was speaking at the inauguration event of six state-of-the-art switching sub-stations at key Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depots during the Sewa Pakhwada

Amit Shah, Home Minister

"Okhla STP, which is Asia's largest STP, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Forty-six schemes worth Rs 4,000 crore will be dedicated in one day. These will include multiple STPs," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta added. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 46 projects aimed at the revival of the Yamuna worth over Rs 4,000 crore on September 30.

She was speaking at the inauguration event of six state-of-the-art switching sub-stations at key Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depots during the Sewa Pakhwada.

While five switching sub-stations have been set up by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) in South and West Delhi, one has been set up by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) in North Delhi.

In her address, Gupta highlighted the multiple achievements of the government and said that the day before, interstate bus services were launched between Delhi and Baraut after a gap of 18 years.

 

"Okhla STP, which is Asia's largest STP, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Forty-six schemes worth Rs 4,000 crore will be dedicated in one day. These will include multiple STPs," she added.

The chief minister said Delhi had been in a bad state for the last few years.

"There were no sewer lines, no water connections in half of Delhi. There is a backlog of 27 years and it will take some time to repair. Our policy and intention are clear," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Yamuna Yamuna river River projects Delhi Rekha Gupta

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

