Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Indian states & UTs must aspire to be next Singapore,' says Amitabh Kant

'Indian states & UTs must aspire to be next Singapore,' says Amitabh Kant

India's former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant described Singapore as "a critical partner" in India's journey of economic progress and infrastructure development, highlighting cooperation between the two

Amitabh Kant, Deccan Conversations

Amitabh Kant urged Asian countries to combine efforts to bridge gaps and create models for inclusive, sustainable growth amid a challenging global economic and trade environment.(File photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian states and Union Territories (UTs) should take a page from Singapore’s approach to urbanisation, free enterprise, and economic liberalisation, India’s former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said in Singapore on Thursday, as quoted by PTI.
 
While speaking at the first 'ISAS-Khattar Family Lecture' in the National University of Singapore, Kant said, "India is a very large country. For ongoing efforts to make India's decades, and India's century, every state and UT of the country must carry the ambition to become the next Singapore -- dynamic, innovative and globally competitive".
 
Kant, who has also previously served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of government think-tank NITI Aayog, described Singapore as “a critical partner" in India's journey of economic progress and infrastructure development. He highlighted the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, which spans eight areas: economic cooperation, skills, digitisation, sustainability, connectivity, healthcare, culture, and defence. 
 
 
Kant added that the cooperation further extends to technology, cross-border payments like UPI and PayNow, blockchain and fintech, green energy, and economic reforms through trade agreements and business regulation easing.
 
India’s relationship with Singapore is considered significant, with the city-state being the largest foreign investor in the country, accounting for around a quarter of India’s foreign direct investment inflows. Last month, the two nations signed five agreements to enhance cooperation in aviation, skill development, green and digital shipping, space, and digital asset innovation, including the development of next-generation financial infrastructure.
 
Kant further urged Asian countries to combine efforts to bridge gaps and create models for inclusive, sustainable growth amid a challenging global economic and trade environment. "India's development pathway has many lessons for the Global South – how digital tools empower citizens, how clean energy can be scaled, how bold reforms restore confidence," he said.  (With PTI inputs.)

More From This Section

Child death

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan probe child deaths linked to cough syrup batches

office space

Delhi-NCR office leasing rises 2.5x in Jul-Sep on strong corporate demand

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Wholesale attack on democracy in India: Rahul Gandhi at Colombia university

commerce ministry

Rajesh Agrawal takes charge as commerce secretary from October 1

suicide

LBA confirms member's suicide in Ladakh, says he admired Sonam Wangchuk

Topics : India-Singapore Amitabh Kant Singapore-India economy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon