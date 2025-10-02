Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LBA confirms member's suicide in Ladakh, says he admired Sonam Wangchuk

LBA confirms member's suicide in Ladakh, says he admired Sonam Wangchuk

Survived by his wife and two children, Dorjay was found dead by hanging at his house early Wednesday

A police official confirmed the death of Dorjay by suicide and said preliminary investigation has suggested that he had taken a lot of alcohol the previous night. (Representational image: ANI)

Press Trust of India Leh
Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

A general council member of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence, its president Chering Dorjay Lakruk said on Thursday.

Stenzin Dorjay, a resident of Skitmang village, some 100 km from Leh town, was a big fan of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who was detained under National Security Act and lodged in Jodhpur jail on September 26, Lakruk, also co-chairman of Leh Apex Body (LAB), told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

His brothers claimed that he was highly depressed after the September 24 violence that left four persons dead and scores of others injured.

 

"He was a member of our general council and was linked to our movement (in support of statehood and safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution). He was a big fan of Wangchuk, I know it because I saw him with Wangchuk on September 24," Lakruk said.

He said he also wanted to go outside the hunger strike venue but "I stopped him. According to his two brothers, he went into depression as he had not linked the things unfolding and probably committed suicide".

A police official confirmed the death of Dorjay by suicide and said preliminary investigation has suggested that he had taken a lot of alcohol the previous night.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death, he said, adding the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted on Wednesday itself and the body was handed over to his family for last rites.

"We have not found any note or anything else suggesting the reason for his taking such an extreme step," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sonam Wangchuk India News Ladakh Protest

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

