Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Wholesale attack on democracy in India: Rahul Gandhi at Colombia university

Wholesale attack on democracy in India: Rahul Gandhi at Colombia university

India also has a very old spiritual tradition and a thought system with profound ideas that are useful in today's world, Rahul said

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Speaking at the EIA University in Medellin, Colombia, Gandhi said India has a much more complex system as compared with China and India's strengths are very different from that of the neighbouring country. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Claiming that there is a "wholesale attack on the democratic system" in India currently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said allowing different traditions to thrive is important for the country, as "we cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system".

Speaking at the EIA University in Medellin, Colombia, Gandhi said India has a much more complex system as compared with China and India's strengths are very different from that of the neighbouring country.

India also has a very old spiritual tradition and a thought system with profound ideas that are useful in today's world, he said, adding that there is a lot that the country can offer in terms of tradition and the way of thinking.

 

"I am very optimistic about India, but at the same time, there are fault lines within the Indian structure, there are risks that India has to overcome. The single-biggest risk is the attack on democracy that is taking place in India," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"India has multiple religions, traditions and languages. India is actually a conversation between all its people. Different ideas, religions and traditions require space. The best method for creating that space is the democratic system," he said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul says PM betrayed Ladakh people, demands probe into police firing

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

News highlights: FTA talks going on with several countries, including US, says Piyush Goyal

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi speaks with TN CM Stalin, TVK chief Vijay over Karur stampede

Prashant Kishor

The generation that could light the political fuse in Bihar's old orderpremium

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi begins South America visit; set to meet leaders, students

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk. The other big risk is different conceptions -- different religions, different languages. Allowing these different traditions to thrive, giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system," Gandhi said.

"Our design will just not accept that," he asserted.

During his visit to the South American country, Gandhi also met Colombian President Senate Lidio Gracia. The Congress leader is on a four-nation tour of South America.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

commerce ministry

Rajesh Agrawal takes charge as commerce secretary from October 1

suicide

LBA confirms member's suicide in Ladakh, says he admired Sonam Wangchuk

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi Traffic Police lists key roads to avoid amid Dussehra celebrations

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg died swimming in Singapore, not during scuba diving: Report

house infrastructure

Centre plans ₹20,000 cr risk guarantee fund to boost infrastructure growth

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Politics News US Indian democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon