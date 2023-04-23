close

PM Modi lauds installation of 254 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his happiness over the installation of 254 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his happiness over the installation of 254 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a tweet, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju informed that in Arunachal Pradesh, 254 4G mobile towers have been dedicated to the nation. This high-speed internet facility to 336 remote villages will transform the lives of the people, he added.

"Momentous occasion for the people of #ArunachalPradesh as 254 4G mobile towers were dedicated to the nation. This high-speed internet facility to 336 remote villages will transform the lives of the people. The border people are extending their gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji," Rijiju tweeted on Saturday.

Responding to the tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Excellent news for furthering connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh."

In a joint effort between the government of India and Arunachal Pradesh, 254 4G mobile towers were dedicated to the public in the northeastern state on Saturday.

Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan were present during the launch event.

The mobile towers will cover 336 villages and benefit thousands of residents in Arunachal Pradesh.

The beneficiaries shall be able to access to high-speed network connectivity to residents living in remote parts across the state.

Separately, over 1,310 Gram Panchayats have been connected with optical fibre under Bharat Net scheme and over 1,156 more mobile towers have been planned to bring digital inclusion.

The 5G services have been recently launched in Itanagar and shall be extended to other areas. Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country in October 2022.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Khandu said since 2014, there has been an infrastructural change in his state which has resulted in a transformation. Digital inclusion has helped in removing corruption and e-governance, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

