Business Standard
Home / India News / Andhra CM aims to complete Polavaram project by 2026, outlines plans

Andhra CM aims to complete Polavaram project by 2026, outlines plans

The TDP supremo alleged that the previous YSRCP government had diverted Rs 2,334 crore from the Rs 8,242 crore released by the Centre and left Rs 2,000 crore in pending bills, among other alleged

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X/@ncbn

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said his government has set the target to complete the Polavaram project by 2026. 
Addressing a press conference at the project site in Eluru district after surveying its progress, the CM stated that he had directed officials to work out the minutest details to achieve this goal. 
"We have set a target to complete the project by 2026. I instructed the officials to work out the minutest details," Naidu said, adding that broad milestones have been outlined for the mega irrigation project, and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) will also be established. 
 
According to Naidu, the KPIs will provide a clear timeline for completing each component of the project. 
Furthermore, the CM emphasised the need to create Standard Operating procedures (SOPs) and called on executing engineers, the Central Water Commission, the Government of India (GoI), the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP), experts, and other stakeholders to ensure clarity. 
Naidu also highlighted that a comprehensive action plan would be created to move forward, and any hurdles, such as a writ petition in the Supreme Court, would be cleared to ensure the project's completion. 

More From This Section

Street vendors, Street Hawkers

Parliament session LIVE: Rs 13,422 cr disbursed to street vendors under PM SVANidhi, RS told

Vedanta

LIVE news: Vedanta's board approves fourth interim dividend for FY25 at Rs 8.5 per share

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport connects to 150 destinations, becomes country's first

steel

DGTR probes surge in steel imports, to consult MSMEs on safeguard duty

groundwater, water

Delhi's groundwater extraction at 99% while Bengaluru at 150%: Govt

He noted that had the TDP continued in power after 2019, the project could have been completed by 2020-21. He also said the project had incurred additional expenses and cost escalations since then. 
The TDP supremo alleged that the previous YSRCP government had diverted Rs 2,334 crore from the Rs 8,242 crore released by the Centre and left Rs 2,000 crore in pending bills, among other alleged irregularities. 
Naidu claimed that the previous TDP dispensation had completed 71 per cent of the Polavaram Project's civil works, followed by 4 per cent by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, and 1 per cent under the current government, bringing the total progress to 76.79 per cent. 
The CM also mentioned that tenders had been called for the construction of the Polavaram left main canal up to Anakapalli and that dewatering work had already begun. He noted that work on working platforms and other components was being expedited. 
Naidu further stated that equipment for building the diaphragm wall was arriving, and work would begin on January 2, 2025.
He also observed that work on the new diaphragm wall and earth-cum-rock-filled (ECRF) dam could be undertaken simultaneously. 
The CM added that up to 16,440 acres of land need to be acquired and that the government is working to complete Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) work by 2026. 

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Swarna Andhra-2047: CM unveils vision for 'wealthy, healthy, happy' state

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB approves $789 mn loan to develop Amaravati as smart, green city

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Google eyeing big AI opportunity in Vizag: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra CM Naidu desires to provide efficient, fast services to people

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

BJD delegation meets central govt officials over AP's Polavaram project

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh government Polavaram project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon