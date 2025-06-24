Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra girl named astronaut candidate for Titans Space programme in US

In a social media post, Dangeti Jahnavi, a native of Palakollu town in West Godavari district, announced that she had been selected as an ASCAN for Titans Space's inaugural class of 2025

“I'm going to space… I'm incredibly honoured and excited to announce that I have been officially selected as an Astronaut Candidate for Titans Space-Inaugural Class of 2025,” Jahnavi wrote. (Image: X/@ysjagan)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 23-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh has been selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space in the US, potentially paving the way for her to travel to space. 
In a social media post, Dangeti Jahnavi, a native of Palakollu town in West Godavari district, announced that she had been selected as an ASCAN for Titans Space's inaugural class of 2025. 
“I'm going to space… I'm incredibly honoured and excited to announce that I have been officially selected as an Astronaut Candidate for Titans Space-Inaugural Class of 2025,” Jahnavi wrote. 
She added that the inaugural mission, scheduled for 2029, will be a Titans Space orbital flight lasting five hours, including three hours of sustained zero gravity. 
 
Meanwhile, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated Jahnavi on her selection for the Titans Space programme. 

“Heartiest congratulations to Jahnavi on being selected as an Astronaut Candidate for Titans Space's ASCAN programme, for a mission slated for launch in 2029,” Reddy wrote on 'X'. 
“Your brilliance makes every Indian and every Andhra person proud,” he added, wishing her continued success as she inspires others to dream big. 
IT Minister Nara Lokesh also congratulated Jahnavi, calling her journey from West Godavari to NASA's international air and space programme "a testament to the talent and determination of young Indians."

Topics : Astronauts Amravati

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

