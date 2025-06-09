Monday, June 09, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axiom-4 mission with Gaganyatri delayed to June 11, launch at 5:30 pm: Isro

Axiom-4 mission with Gaganyatri delayed to June 11, launch at 5:30 pm: Isro

Isro has postponed Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian Gaganyatri to the International Space Station to June 11, with launch now scheduled for 5:30 pm IST

Shubhanshu Shukla

Indian Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla | Photo: X

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

The Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla to International Space Station is postponed to 11th June 2025 from 10th June 2025. The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th June 2025," according to a post by Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on X
 
Earlier, the launch of the Axiom Mission 4 was postponed to June 10th due to predicted inclement weather. The mission was originally scheduled for June 9th, but the delay was announced to allow for better weather conditions and to complete final processing of the spacecraft. 
   
The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission is scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shukla, and mission specialists Tigor Kapu from Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland.
 
 
Over their 14-day stay aboard the International Space Station, the Ax-4 crew is likely to engage in interactions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students, and key figures from the space industry. 

India's return to space

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission represents a significant chapter in India’s space ambitions, with astronaut Shukla becoming the first Indian to venture into space since Rakesh Sharma’s historic journey aboard a Soviet spacecraft in 1984.
 
In preparation for the now-rescheduled launch, the Ax-4 crew and SpaceX teams carried out a full-scale rehearsal on Sunday. Reflecting the mission's strategic value, the Indian government has earmarked ₹550 crore for its involvement in the Ax-4 programme, showcasing the importance of international partnerships in advancing space exploration.

While on the International Space Station, Shukla will carry out experiments tailored to Indian research interests, especially in the areas of food and space nutrition. Jointly designed by Isro and the Department of Biotechnology, with Nasa’s support, the experiments are aimed at developing sustainable life-support systems for long-duration missions. These include studies on sprouting fenugreek and green gram seeds in microgravity and examining their viability for multi-generational growth once back on Earth.
 

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

