Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Extremely fortunate to be part of space mission: Indian astronaut Shukla

Extremely fortunate to be part of space mission: Indian astronaut Shukla

The 39-year-old Indian Air Force pilot is all set to travel with three other crew members to the ISS onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland (Photo/X)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of his historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS), Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has termed the preparations for the Axiom-4 mission as an "amazing journey" and that he was extremely fortunate to be part of something that is "much larger than yourself".

The 39-year-old Indian Air Force pilot is all set to travel with three other crew members to the ISS onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, mounted on a Falcon 9 rocket, that will lift off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Tuesday at 5:52 pm IST.

Shukla, who goes by the nickname "Shux", will be the second Indian to travel to space, 41 years after his idol Rakesh Sharma undertook a spaceflight in 1984 onboard erstwhile Soviet Union's Soyuz spacecraft for an eight-day stay in orbit.

 

"It has been an amazing journey; these are the moments that really tell you that you are getting to be a part of something that is much larger than yourself. I can only say how extremely fortunate I am to be a part of this," Lucknow-born Shukla said in a short video issued by Axiom Space ahead of Tuesday's launch.

Shukla's crewmates, commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Tibor Kapu from Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, describe him as "operational-savvy", "focussed" and "wicked smart" when it comes to space technologies.

Also Read

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission set for launch on June 10

Marc Garneau

Canada's first astronaut, former Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, dies at 76

moon, full moon

No more rockets? Space elevator may soon carry astronauts to the Moon

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Axiom 4 mission: India returns to space with IAF pilot Shubhanshu Shukla

space station, ISS, satellite, international space station

Indian astronaut set to travel to International Space Station on May 29

"Shux's wisdom, the knowledge he possesses, shows he could be 130 years old," said Kapu, the second Hungarian astronaut to travel to space since 1980.

"For me, having him as my pilot in the dragon capsule is great. He is already operational-savvy, and he is just wicked smart when it comes to spacecraft technologies," said Whitson, a veteran US astronaut who has spent 675 days in space and undertaken 10 spacewalks.

Slawosz said Shukla is very focussed in his approach and quick to respond to situations.

"He is very focussed. He will go one, two, three, four in record time. I don't even know how he gets there so fast," the Polish astronaut said.

Shukla heaped high praise on his crewmates, describing them as a "fantastic" squad, saying they would be his "friends for life".

SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket and the Dragon space capsule were rolled out to the launchpad 39A at the KSC in Florida on Saturday. The Axiom-4 (or Ax-4) crew checked on the spacecraft they will travel in to the ISS.

"Launch is targeted for 8:22 am ET, with a backup opportunity available on Wednesday, June 11 at 8:00 am ET," SpaceX announced in an update about the mission.

The Axiom Space video also showcases Shukla's journey from being a child to becoming an astronaut and being chosen for the ambitious space mission.

"This journey that I am on...it has been a long one for me. It started out somewhere I didn't know that this is the path it is going to finally take," Shukla said.

"I would say that I am extremely fortunate and extremely lucky to have got opportunities to first fly all my life, which is a dream job for me, and then to have the opportunity to apply for the astronaut corps, and now be here," he said.

Shukla said that, like his idol Rakesh Sharma, he would also like to inspire the next generation to take up space science as a career and strive to become an astronaut.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dust storm, New Delhi Dust Strom

IMD predicts dust-laden winds with mostly clear sky for Delhi on June 9

Mumbai's first-ever underground Metro is expected to begin operations in a phased manner starting in October, according to state agency officials. The Rs 37,276 crore project is likely to become fully operational in 2025. Mumbai metro

Mumbai's first metro line completes 11 years; served 1.11 bn commuters

Vishwajit Rane arguing with CMO Dr Rudresh Kuttikar

Goa CM reverses doctor's suspension after Health Minister row: All we know

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj

Cricketer Rinku Singh, Samajwadi MP Priya Saroj get engaged in Lucknow

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Write to EC formally: Poll panel to Rahul seeking reply on rigging claim

Topics : Astronauts space SpaceX

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon