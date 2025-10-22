Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh govt clears ₹250 crore pending under Vaidya Seva Scheme

Andhra Pradesh govt clears ₹250 crore pending under Vaidya Seva Scheme

The funds were released after State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav held discussions with Finance Minister P Keshav to expedite the clearance process

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

The government has released Rs 250 crore now, and steps are underway to release another Rs 250 crore soon, Health Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur said in a press release. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said it released Rs 250 crore towards pending dues owed to private hospitals under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva health scheme.

The funds were released after State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav held discussions with Finance Minister P Keshav to expedite the clearance process.

The government has released Rs 250 crore now, and steps are underway to release another Rs 250 crore soon, Health Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur said in a press release.

He appealed to representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association and other associations to continue offering health services under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme without interruption.

 

However, the association rejected the government's offer, saying accepting smaller amounts would jeopardise their financial stability.

The offer made in yesterday's meeting was something we all unanimously refused and rightly so. Yielding to smaller amounts now will mark the end of our cash flows and our professional future, Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association president K Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

He urged the association members to "remain united and not be swayed by rumours or false hopes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mandatory labelling for AI-generated social media content coming soon

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Crackers and casualties: Firework accidents kill hundreds each year

Indian Railway

Around 200 special trains to make 12,000 trips between Oct 1 and Nov 30

edible oil

Govt to launch inspections to enforce new edible oil reporting norms

home ministry

Meeting between MHA, Ladakh leaders begins weeks after deadly protests

Topics : Andhra Pradesh finance sector finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon