Andhra Pradesh govt to recruit 597 candidates under Group-I, II posts

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued an order to fill 597 vacant posts under Group-I and Group-II services across various departments in the state.

Of the 597 vacancies that have arisen, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will be filling up 89 vacancies in the Group-I category while the other 508 posts belong to Group-II category.

"Government hereby permits the department-wise and post-wise recruitmentto be taken up by the APPSC for 597 posts," said principal secretary Chiranjivi Choudhary in the order.

As many as 12 deputy collectors, 18 assistant commissioners (sales tax) and 26 sub-divisional police officers among other posts are expected to be recruited under Group-I services.

Similarly, 161 assistant section officers, 114 deputy tehsildars and 150 excise sub-inspectors among others are expected to be recruited under the Group-II category.

