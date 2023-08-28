Confirmation

Heatmap

Andhra Pradesh govt to recruit 597 candidates under Group-I, II posts

As many as 12 deputy collectors, 18 assistant commissioners (sales tax) and 26 sub-divisional police officers among other posts are expected to be recruited under Group-I services

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued an order to fill 597 vacant posts under Group-I and Group-II services across various departments in the state.
Of the 597 vacancies that have arisen, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will be filling up 89 vacancies in the Group-I category while the other 508 posts belong to Group-II category.
"Government hereby permits the department-wise and post-wise recruitmentto be taken up by the APPSC for 597 posts," said principal secretary Chiranjivi Choudhary in the order.
As many as 12 deputy collectors, 18 assistant commissioners (sales tax) and 26 sub-divisional police officers among other posts are expected to be recruited under Group-I services.
Similarly, 161 assistant section officers, 114 deputy tehsildars and 150 excise sub-inspectors among others are expected to be recruited under the Group-II category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Sales Tax

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

