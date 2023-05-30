close

Angshumali Rastogi India's representative to global civil aviation org

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved 12 appointments for filling up various foreign posts, the order said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Senior bureaucrat Angshumali Rastogi was on Tuesday appointed India's representative to the council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Rastogi, a 1995 batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), has been appointed in place of Shefali Juneja for three years, it said.

Hemang Jani, Secretary of the Capacity Building Commission, has been named Senior Adviser to the Executive Director, World Bank, Washington DC, for three years.

Jani, who has earlier worked as a senior private sector specialist at the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC, has been appointed in place of Ritesh Kumar Singh, according to the order.

Sai Venkata Ramana Anil Das will be an adviser to the Executive Director, World Bank, Washington DC, in place of Suresh Yadav, for three years, it said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved 12 appointments for filling up various foreign posts, the order said.

Anand Singh, a 2000 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, will be Senior Adviser to the Executive Director, International Monetary Fund, Washington DC.

Jujjavarapu Balaji, a 2001 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed to the post of Minister (Agriculture), Embassy of India, Rome.

Balaji's batchmate from Manipur, Nidhi Mani Tripathi will be Minister (Economic), High Commission of India, London. Tripathi has been appointed for a tenure of three years.

Ponnuraj V, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer of the 2000 batch, will be a senior adviser to the executive director of the Asian Development Bank, Manila.

Debjani Chakrabarti, a 2002 batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as Minister (Economic & Commercial), Embassy of India, Tokyo for three years.

Venkatesh Palani Samy, Agricultural Research Service (2007), will be the adviser (Agriculture and Marine Products), Embassy of India, Brussels. IAS officer Nidhi Srivastava has been appointed as First Secretary (Legal), Permanent Mission of India (PMI), World Trade Organization, Geneva for a tenure of three years, the order said.

Vivek Chaudhary will be Counsellor (Economic), Economic Wing, Embassy of India, Washington DC, and Bhavesh R Trivedi has been appointed Director, SAARC Secretariat, Kathmandu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Civil Aviation Bureaucrats Aviation

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

