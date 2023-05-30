close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China issues 60,000 visas to Indian nationals since Jan 2023 after 3 yrs

Earlier in March 2023, China announced that it will be allowing the entry of foreign tourists into the country, including from India for the first time in three years

BS Web Team New Delhi
visa, passport, approval, immigration

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

Amid backlog, now Indians can apply for US visa from other countries

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

India to host Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit virtually on July 4

Global IT firm Xebia inaugurates technology hub in Jaipur: Report

Import duty case: Japan urges India to rescind decision of appeal in WTO

Liquidity of banks to improve as Rs 2,000 notes being deposited: Report

Topics : Coronavirus India China relations Visa foreign tourists BS Web Reports air travel

First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

DMRC
2 min read

Sebi posts guidelines for Investor Protection Fund, Investor Services Fund

Image
3 min read

SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth

Image
1 min read

Recycling permanent magnets for rare earths

The new wave of process automation is intelligent
6 min read

Business groups & their market power

investment, investors, currency, economy, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity
7 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Arrest Brij or we'll be back,' protesting wrestlers give 5 day time

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

India's monsoon rains advance after stalling for the past 11 days

Vijay Chowk and Raisina hills, new delhi, rains, monsoon
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon