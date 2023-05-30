China issues 60,000 visas to Indian nationals since Jan 2023 after 3 yrs

Also Read

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

Amid backlog, now Indians can apply for US visa from other countries

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

India to host Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit virtually on July 4

Global IT firm Xebia inaugurates technology hub in Jaipur: Report

Import duty case: Japan urges India to rescind decision of appeal in WTO