Anil Agarwal grieves son Agnivesh's death, calls it his darkest day
Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), was recovering from an undisclosed illness at the time of his death
Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal, passed away in the US. He was 49.
Anil Agarwal has two children: his late son, Agnivesh, and a daughter, Priya, who is on the board of Vedanta and chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited.
Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:19 AM IST